Back I-T searches, but action could have been taken earlier: BJP ally Nishad

Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad, an ally of the BJP, on Sunday said that while he supports the I-T searches against SP leaders, he believes that the action could have been taken earlier. Nishad said this after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav played two purported videos of him and alleged that he had to change his stand “after he received a call from Delhi”.

In one of the purported videos, Nishad is heard questioning the timing of the searches by the I-T on Saturday and saying, “It (the timing) is definitely not right. If the raids had to be done, they should have been done six months ago. They would not have become criminals in a day. If one has black money, it would have been for years. Where were the officers earlier? This will lead to anger among their people and they will vote against the government.”

In the second purported video, Nishad is heard saying, “I support the raids done today. Such corrupt people should face action… These are the same people who commit atrocities against the Nishad community. We support the government on the action taken. A channel had distorted my statement.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Nishad said, “I had said that I am in support and also, oppose it. If there are any criminals, action should be taken. I feel some officers are wrong that they should have done it earlier. My language was a little different. I had questioned the timing. I was saying the same thing.”