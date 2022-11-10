Babri Masjid demolition case: HC dismisses plea against acquittal of Advani, others

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a criminal appeal filed against the acquittal of the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, including senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiyar. They were accused of hatching a criminal conspiracy for demolition of Babri Masjid among other charges.

A division bench of Justices Ramesh Sinha and Saroj Yadav passed the judgment on a petition filed by Haji Mahboob and Syed Akhlaq – both residents of Ayodhya. Mahboob and Akhlaq had challenged the judgment passed by the Special Judge (Ayodhya Matter) on September 30, 2020 by claiming themselves to be “victims” in the case.

The other leaders whose acquittal was challenged by the petitioners included the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Sadhvi Ritambhara and RSS leader Champat Rai.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had investigated the Babri Masjid demolition case, in its argument before the high court had submitted that the appellants (Akhlaq and Mahboob) are neither complainants nor victims, therefore, they have no locus standi to challenge the judgment.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and also taking into consideration the dictum of the full bench of this court in Manoj Kumar Singh (supra), this court is of the view that the appellants cannot be treated as ‘victims’, therefore, they have no locus to maintain the instant appeal,” the court stated in its order.

The Lucknow bench further stated, “In view of the foregoing discussion, this court is of the opinion that the instant criminal appeal filed on behalf of the appellants under Section 372 CrPC., under the facts and circumstances of the case, is liable to be dismissed on the ground of nonavailability of the locus of the appellants to challenge the impugned judgment and order dated 30.09.2020 passed by the trial Court, hence the same is, accordingly, dismissed.”

On December 6, 1992, Babri Masjid was demolished by ‘karsewaks’. Following the demolition of the structure, more than 40 cases were registered in Faizabad (now Ayodhya). The cases were later clubbed together.