Babri demolition case: ‘Make arrangements to record statement of Sonipat jail inmate’

A SPECIAL judge hearing Babri Masjid demolition case has directed that a letter be sent to the Superintendent of Sonipat district jail in Haryana to make arrangements for recording statement of an inmate, Ram Chandra Khatri, who is also an accused in the case.

The court in Lucknow began recording statement of 32 accused under 313 CrPc after completing examination of all 354 prosecution witnesses. The statement of eight accused which includes Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya have been recorded so far.

Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya’s statement was recorded today.

Khatri has been lodged at Sonipat jail since April 11, 2018 in connection with a case of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation, said prosecution.

On Friday, Khatri’s lawyer K K Mishra filed an application in court seeking direction to summon his client Khatri from Sonipat jail.

“I requested the court to summon Ram Chandra Khatri from Sonipat jail, to get his statement recorded under 313 CrPC. Special Judge SK Yadav ordered to send letter to Superintendent of Sonipat jail to make arrangement of video conference so that statement of Ram Chandra Khatri under 313 CrPC could be recorded,” said Mishra.

The court has directed accused Santosh Dubey, Om Prakash Pandey, Amar Nath Goyal to be present before the court on June 15 to get their statements recorded.

Under Section 313,a judge questions the accused on the basis of evidence put before the court during trial, and the accused is given an opportunity to explain the circumstances and the allegations levelled against him.

