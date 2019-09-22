Babri case: Issue notice to Kalyan Singh, orders Ayodhya court

A special court (Ayodhya Prakaran) Friday ordered that a issue be noticed to BJP leader Kalyan Singh for his appearance in the Babri Masjid demolition case on September 27.

On September 9, the CBI had moved an application before the court to summon Kalyan Singh to face trial in the case as he had demitted office as Rajasthan Governor. His tenure as Rajasthan Governor ended on September 3. The court then directed CBI to provide proof that Singh no longer holds a constitutional post.

Singh, who was chief minister when the mosque was brought down in 1992, joined the BJP in Lucknow on September 9. “Taking suo motu cognizance, Special Judge S K Yadav directed to issue notice to Kalyan Singh for his appearance in the Babri Masjid demolition case on September 27,” said defence counsel K K Mishra Kalyan Singh had immunity as he was Governor of Rajasthan. ENS