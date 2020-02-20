B-tech student, worker at pan masala agency killed in separate incidents in Lucknow

The student was reportedly chased to his car (Twitter/Ms_Aflatoon) The student was reportedly chased to his car (Twitter/Ms_Aflatoon)

An engineering student and a worker at a pan masala agency were killed in separate incidents here on Thursday, police said.

A B-tech student Prashant Singh was stabbed in Gomti Nagar at the gate of Alaknanda apartment.

In another incident, Subhash who was entrusted with counting cash at a pan masala agency in Chowk area was shot at by four masked men. The worker was rushed to the Trauma Centre of King George’s Medical University where he died during treatment, police said. The bike-borne assailants fled the spot with a money bag, which Subhash had in possession, at the time he was shot at by them. However, the exact amount could not be ascertained immediately, police further said.

The victims’ bodies were sent for a post mortem. Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said separate teams have been constituted to crack the cases. “We are going through CCTV footage and hope that the accused will be arrested soon,” he added.

