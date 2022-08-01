scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Azamgarh police to seek custody of SP MLA in hooch death case

On Saturday, a court in Azamgarh had sent Yadav to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the hooch death case.

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow |
Updated: August 1, 2022 3:16:04 am
Azamgarh police, hooch death case, SP MLA Ramakant Yadav, Lucknow, hooch tragedy case, Indian Express

Azamgarh police will seek custody of SP MLA Ramakant Yadav for questioning in a hooch tragedy case a week after he had surrendered before a local court in a murder attempt case.

On Saturday, a court in Azamgarh had sent Yadav to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the hooch death case.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Azamgarh) Anurag Arya said they will now move an application in the court for his custody as they have collected evidence linking him to the death of seven persons from drinking spurious liquor in February.

“During our investigation into the hooch tragedy case, the name of Ramakant Yadav came to light. We have collected evidence against the MLA and moved court. On Saturday, the court sent Yadav to judicial custody in the case,” Arya said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855

In February, seven persons died after allegedly consuming countrymade liquor from a government shop at Mahul town under Ahraula police station area in Azamgarh. Thirteen people, including a close relative of MLA, Rangesh Yadav, were arrested. Police have invoked the UP Gangsters Act against all the 13 accused and charged six accused, including Rangesh, under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). All the 13 accused are in jail.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that Rangesh is the nephew of MLA Ramakant Yadav and stays with him. It has been confirmed that the MLA was aware of Rangesh’s activities and he used to give him protection,” the SSP added.

However, Ramakant’s lawyer, Adya Shankar Dubey, denied the allegation levelled by the police against his client. “Police are making false allegations to frame my client in a spurious liquor death case. Police got evidence against the MLA in a hooch case when he surrendered in another case. The charges are all false. Also, Rangesh is not the real nephew of Ramakant Yadav as claimed by the police,” Dubey said.

Ramakant Yadav, against whom over three dozen cases are pending, won from Phoolpur Pawai in Azamgarh in the 2022 Assembly polls. He was earlier with the BJP but later joined the SP. He has been a five-time MLA and a four-time Lok Sabha MP.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

On July 25, Ramakant Yadav surrendered before a court in Azamgarh in a 1998 murder attempt case.

More from Lucknow

Ramakant was then contesting from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat on an SP ticket. On December 17, 1998, an argument took place between Ramakant and BSP candidate Akbar Ahmed Dumpy at Ambari. Things turned ugly when their aides started pelting stones at each other and opened fire.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

3

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED detains Sanjay Raut after raiding his residence

4

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

5

Jharkhand crisis: All's well, says Congress, but unsure of its MLAs' backroom politics

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained
Express Explained

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement