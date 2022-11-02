scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Azam was disqualified, but why not BJP MLA Saini, RLD chief asks Assembly Speaker

On October 11, a court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced BJP MLA from Khatauli and 10 others to two years of imprisonment in a case related to the 2013 riots.

BJP MLA Saini claimed that his case was “not fit for disqualification” as he has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment. (File Photo)

Days after Uttar Pradesh Assembly Secretariat declared Rampur Sadar seat “vacant” following the conviction of its MLA, Azam Khan, in a hate speech case in which the senior Samajwadi Party leader was sentenced to three years of imprisonment, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary shot a letter to Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana asking why the seat of BJP MLA Vikram Saini, who was convicted in a Muzaffarnagar riots case, has not yet been declared vacant.

On October 11, a court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced BJP MLA from Khatauli and 10 others to two years of imprisonment in a case related to the 2013 riots.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was convicted in a three-year-old hate speech case and sentenced to three years of imprisonment on October 28. He lost his Assembly membership the next day after Principal Secretary (Vidhan Sabha) issued a letter declaring his Rampur Sadar seat “vacant”.

“In the hate speech case of senior SP leader Azam Khan, your office took swift action and cancelled his membership with immediate effect. You should be applauded for the implementation of the Representation of the People Act. But you have been inactive in a similar case in the past. This raises a question on your intention… if it is possible to interpret the law differently for MLAs of ruling and Opposition parties, Jayant wrote to the Speaker on October 29.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...Premium
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...

“…I would like to draw your attention to the case of the BJP MLA from Khatauli, Vikram Saini, who was convicted on October 11 in a Muzaffarnagar riots case of 2013 by an MP/MLA court for a jail term of two years under the Representation of the People Act. You didn’t take action in that case,” Jayant added. RLD is an alliance partner of the Samajwadi Party.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, Speaker Mahana, however, said that he has “no authority to disqualify anyone”.

“The Supreme Court has ordered that if someone is convicted for two years or more, then automatically the person is terminated from the membership. I didn’t terminate or end the membership of Azam Khan too. The provision is that when Vidhan Sabha secretariat gets any such information from an authentic source, then they will announce the seat as vacant,” Mahana said.

Advertisement

“In Azam Khan’s case, we got the information from the UP Chief Election Officer. We received information that such an order was passed by the district court and action must be taken on the directives of the Supreme Court. Then, we announced his seat vacant. We are not the authority to terminate anyone’s membership.”

BJP MLA Saini claimed that his case was “not fit for disqualification” as he has been sentenced to two years of imprisonment.

More from Lucknow

Section 8 (3) of The Representation of the People Act, 1951 states: “A person convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years… shall be disqualified from the date of such conviction…”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 03:08:00 am
Next Story

Correcting mistakes by including tribals: PM

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement