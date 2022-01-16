Azam Khan’s son released from jail; likely to contest polls

ABDULLAH AZAM Khan, son of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan, was on Saturday released from Sitapur jail on bail. Abdullah was lodged in jail since February, 2020, on several charges, including cheating.

According to sources, Abdullah is likely to contest the upcoming Assembly election on an SP ticket from Rampur.

“Abdullah was facing charges in 43 cases and he obtained bail in all the cases. He was released from jail on Saturday after the release order was received,” said Superintendent, of Sitapur jail, Suresh Singh.

Abdullah had contested the 2017 Assembly election from Swar constituency in Rampur on an SP ticket and won. In December 2019, the Allahabad High Court declared the election of Abdullah null and void on the grounds that he was below 25 years old when he filed his nomination.

On February 26, 2020, Azam Khan, his wife Tazeem Fatima, who is the local MLA, and their son Abdullah Azam Khan surrendered before a local court in Rampur in connection with a case related to alleged forgery of Abdullah’s birth certificate.

In December 2020, Fatima obtained bail and was released from jail. Azam Khan, who is facing several charges is still lodged in jail.

As per police records, a total of 81 cases are registered against Azam Khan and 32 against Fatima.