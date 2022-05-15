Azam Khan’s PRO externed from Rampur district for six months: ADM

Fasahad Ali Khan ‘Shanu’,a close aide and Public Relation Officer (PRO) of jailed Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan, has been externed from Rampur district for six months under the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act.

Rampur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Lalta Prasad said, “Based on four cases lodged against Ali, the UP Goondas Act has been invoked against him, and he has been externed from the district for six months.”

A police officer, however, said they were yet to serve the externment order to Ali.

Fasahad Ali was in news last month after he criticised SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, stating that the party won 111 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections because of the Muslims, but he (Akhilesh) kept mum when FIRs were lodged against Muslims and their properties were attached.

Ali made the statement during a party meeting in Rampur last month. He also claimed that “the party president (Akhilesh Yadav) feels that our clothes stink”. This is the second time when Ali has been booked under the Goondas Act. Based on a report submitted by police, Ali was in November 2019 declared an offender under the Goondas Act and the district administration had externed

him for six months.

Azam, currently lodged in the Sitapur district jail, won the recently-concluded Assembly election from the Rampur seat.

In the second week of April, Ali had stated at a party meeting that Akhilesh and his father (Mulayam Singh Yadav) become chief ministers with the votes of Muslims, but Akhilesh did not make Azam the Leader of the Opposition in the current Assembly. Ali further alleged that the SP did not get votes from Akhilesh’s own caste (Yadav). “Aapne hamari dushmani kara di BJP se… saza sirf humko milegi aur mazey sirf aap lenge (You made us the enemy of BJP… we will be punished and you will enjoy power),” he had said.

Ali also pointed out that he (Akhilesh Yadav) gave a speech in the Assembly but did not even mention the name of Azam shahab even once… he even met Azam in the jail only once, so far. “Should we accept what Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that ‘Akhilesh does not want Azam to come out (of jail),” said Khan. Since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, Azam has had 81 cases lodged against him and in a few cases, his wife Tanzeen Fatma and their son Abdullah Azam are co-accused. Fatima and Abdullah walked out of jail, while Azam remained in jail since February 2020.

According to a senior police officer, except for one, Azam obtained bail in all other cases.

Terming the action against Ali “wrong”, SP’s Rampur district president Dhirendra Goel said, “Action against SP leaders and workers in Rampur is being taken deliberately as the bypoll on the Rampur Lok Sabha seat vacated by Azam Khan is due. Ali has been living a normal life in Rampur, so he has been wrongly booked (under the Goondas Act) and externed. This government is harassing everybody associated with Azam Khan.”