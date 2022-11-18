scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Azam Khan’s name removed from voters’ list

The action was taken after a complaint was lodged by BJP’s Rampur bypoll candidate on Wednesday with the Rampur Election Registration Officer seeking removal of Khan’s name from the electoral roll.

Azam Khan, Azam Khan name removed voter list, Rampur Assembly constituency, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsSamajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

Weeks after he was convicted in a 2019 hate speech case, Rampur Election Registration Officer passed an order for removal of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s name from the electoral roll of Rampur Assembly constituency.

The order was passed for removal of Khan’s name from the electoral roll under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, officials said on Thursday. In the order, the Election Registration Officer said, “…the name of Khan should be immediately deleted from the serial number-333 of Vidhan sabha Rampur.”

More from Lucknow

The action was taken after a complaint was lodged by BJP’s Rampur bypoll candidate on Wednesday with the Rampur Election Registration Officer seeking removal of Khan’s name from the electoral roll.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 02:42:17 am
Next Story

Odisha liable for delay in settling crop cover claims, says Tomar

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement