Azam Khan’s name removed from voters’ list

Weeks after he was convicted in a 2019 hate speech case, Rampur Election Registration Officer passed an order for removal of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s name from the electoral roll of Rampur Assembly constituency.

The order was passed for removal of Khan’s name from the electoral roll under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, officials said on Thursday. In the order, the Election Registration Officer said, “…the name of Khan should be immediately deleted from the serial number-333 of Vidhan sabha Rampur.”

The action was taken after a complaint was lodged by BJP’s Rampur bypoll candidate on Wednesday with the Rampur Election Registration Officer seeking removal of Khan’s name from the electoral roll.