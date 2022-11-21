scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Azam Khan’s close aide Fasahat Ali Khan ‘Shanu’ joins BJP

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary was present on the occasion.

Azam Khan, Azam Khan name removed voter list, Rampur Assembly constituency, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsSamajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

As political activities intensify in Rampur ahead of the December 5 assembly bypoll, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s close aide and the party’s media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan on Monday joined the BJP here.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary was present on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters later, Khan said he joined the saffron party as he was inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He claimed that the “lotus” (the BJP’s election symbol) will bloom in Rampur in the upcoming urban local bodies’ polls.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...Premium
Through mountains and under a lake, Mumbai to Pune via Asia’s wides...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale

Accusing the SP, BSP and the Congress of duping Muslims, Fasahat Ali Khan ‘Shanu’ said, “During elections, these parties treat Muslims the same way as a bay leaf is used in cooking biryani. After the biryani is cooked, the bay leaf is thrown away.” Chaudhary welcomed Khan into the BJP family.

Earlier in April, Khan had accused SP president Akhilesh Yadav of ignoring Azam Khan and the Muslim community, sparking a speculation over a rift in the opposition party.

Khan had then said that Yadav met Azam Khan only once in prison and the party made no attempt to secure his release in two-and-a-half years.

More from Lucknow
Advertisement

He had also alleged that despite Muslims overwhelmingly voting for Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister never uttered a word for the community.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 09:57:59 pm
Next Story

Farooq Abdullah to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement