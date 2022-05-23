Out on bail, SP leader Azam Khan says inspector in jail warned of ‘encounter’

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan claimed that an inspector had warned him in jail that he could get encountered after his release. The Supreme Court has recently granted him bail in a land-grabbing case.

Speaking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Sunday, Khan said, “When an inspector can threaten in the jail, ‘go underground, you have several cases against you, you can get encountered,’ then in the face of such dangers, it is difficult to say where I am headed.”

The Rampur MLA, who was in prison for the last two years, walked out of Sitapur jail on Friday morning. A day before, the Supreme Court granted him bail exercising its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution as it flagged the “peculiar” circumstances of the matter.

“Azam Khan was in jail following 81 cases lodged against him. After receiving bail orders in all 81 cases, Azam Khan was released today morning,” Sitapur district jail superintendent Suresh Singh.