scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 23, 2022
Must Read

Out on bail, SP leader Azam Khan says inspector in jail warned of ‘encounter’

Rampur MLA, Azam Khan, who was in prison since the last two years, walked out of Sitapur jail on Friday morning.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 23, 2022 10:13:38 am
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan being produced in a court from Sitapur jail, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan claimed that an inspector had warned him in jail that he could get encountered after his release. The Supreme Court has recently granted him bail in a land-grabbing case.

Speaking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Sunday, Khan said, “When an inspector can threaten in the jail, ‘go underground, you have several cases against you, you can get encountered,’ then in the face of such dangers, it is difficult to say where I am headed.”

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: Fisc in the time of monetary tighteningPremium
ExplainSpeaking: Fisc in the time of monetary tightening
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for JapanesePremium
Delhi Confidential: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and his love for Japanese
Nikhat Zareen: ‘People told my father that boxing was a men’s sportPremium
Nikhat Zareen: ‘People told my father that boxing was a men’s sport
Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing...Premium
Remove harmonium from Golden Temple? Sikh music scholars strike differing...
More Premium Stories >>

The Rampur MLA, who was in prison for the last two years, walked out of Sitapur jail on Friday morning. A day before, the Supreme Court granted him bail exercising its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution as it flagged the “peculiar” circumstances of the matter.

“Azam Khan was in jail following 81 cases lodged against him. After receiving bail orders in all 81 cases, Azam Khan was released today morning,” Sitapur district jail superintendent Suresh Singh.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 23: Latest News

Advertisement