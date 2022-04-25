Azam Khan ‘refuses’ to meet SP MLA in jail

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan on Sunday “refused to meet anyone” when party legislator Ravidas Mehrotra went to meet him in the Sitapur jail.

“It has been 26 months since Azam Khan has been in jail. It seems the BJP government has murdered democracy in UP. We have apprehensions that he will be murdered in jail. We will continue to fight for him in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly,” Mehrotra told reporters outside the jail. He said he had been sent by party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Two days ago, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav met Khan in the jail for more than an hour. Shivpal had said the SP should have led “a struggle in support of one of its tallest leaders”.

A senior jail official said that Azam Khan “refused to meet anyone”, saying he was unwell. “When MLA Mehrotra came to the jail, we informed him that Khan was sleeping. The MLA asked us not to disturb Khan and left without meeting him,” said the official.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Sunday, Akhilesh said the SP will give all “possible legal support” to Azam. “An injustice has been done to him by the BJP. They sent officials (to Rampur) who could lodge false cases against Khan,” said Akhilesh.