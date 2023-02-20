scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Azam Khan was punished for his doing; will have to pay for his sins: Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada said the BJP will once again get a huge majority in the 2024 general elections and form the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Jaya Prada and Azam Khan had run into many controversies in the past. (File photo)
Taking a dig at Azam Khan, actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada has said the embattled Samajwadi Party leader was punished for his doing and that he will have to “pay for his sins”.

The former Rampur MP, who was here for attending a programme, told reporters on Sunday, “In politics, there are differences between different parties, but there should not be so much arrogance of power that one forgets to respect women and starts doing injustice to the poor and downtrodden.” “Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam do not know how to respect women. Azam Khan has been punished for his doing,” she added.

The BJP leader further said, “Azam Khan’s game is over. They (Azam and his son) will have to pay for their sins.” Notably, Jaya Prada and Azam Khan had run into many controversies in the past. An FIR was lodged against the senior SP leader over his “khaki underwear” remarks against the BJP leader, who was then fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against him in 2019.

Azam Khan, who was elected MLA from Rampur Sadar seat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections held last year, was disqualified after being sentenced to three years imprisonment for giving hate speech during the campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

His son Abdullah Azam, who won from Swar seat, was also disqualified after being sentenced to two years in prison recently for holding illegal sit-in demonstrations in 2008.

Talking about the upcoming 2024 general elections, Jaya Prada said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again get a huge majority and form the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Rampur seat will also be won by the saffron party, she added.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 13:58 IST
Here’s why a painting from 1855 is going viral now on the internet

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
