Azam Khan’s UP university gets interim relief from bulldozer action

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Granting interim relief to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, the Moradabad Divisional Commissioner on Monday stayed the demolition order issued by the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) until further orders.
The RDA had on July 15 directed the demolition of 38 of 40 buildings of the university that has jailed former UP minister Azam Khan as the chairman of its governing trust.
Challenging the demolition order issued by the RDA, the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust — which runs the university — filed an appeal before the court of Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh, who also serves as the chairman of the RDA. The appeal was listed for hearing on Tuesday.
However, owing to court proceedings being affected by a condolence reference following the death of an advocate, the Trust moved an urgent application seeking interim relief. A source said the Trust had apprehensions that the RDA might proceed with the demolition before the appeal could be heard.
Hearing the application, Commissioner Singh directed that the demolition order passed by the Vice-Chairman of the RDA shall remain in abeyance until further orders.
The 38 buildings facing demolition include those housing the Faculties of Islamic Studies, Law, Agriculture, Engineering, Humanities and Science, the Department of Pharmacy, as well as students’ hostels, the Ravindra Nath Tagore Auditorium, the Mumtaz Central Library, a gym, and also “mosque-like structures”.
The university is believed to have spent crores on the buildings, taking inspiration for their architecture from famous structures across the world, including apparently the White House and Taj Mahal. “Each of these buildings was built with much thought, they are not merely structures,” Tazeen Fatima, Khan’s wife, had told The Indian Express earlier.
Last week, students had launched an indefinite sit-in outside the university’s main gate, demanding that the demolition order be withdrawn and the counselling centre established by the district administration outside the campus be removed.
A senior official of the Maulana Mohd Ali Jauhar Trust puts its student strength at about 2,400, enrolled in about 40 courses and diplomas, across 14 faculties such as science, law, humanities, commerce, Islamic studies, education, agriculture science, pharmacy. Most of the students are enrolled in professional courses such as paramedics and pharmacy. About one-third are women; a substantial number are Hindus.
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