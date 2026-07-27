Azam Khan’s UP university gets interim relief from bulldozer action

People gather outside the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University during a sit-in protest over the order for demolition of 38 buildings of the university, in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh (PTI)

Granting interim relief to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, the Moradabad Divisional Commissioner on Monday stayed the demolition order issued by the Rampur Development Authority (RDA) until further orders.

The RDA had on July 15 directed the demolition of 38 of 40 buildings of the university that has jailed former UP minister Azam Khan as the chairman of its governing trust.

Challenging the demolition order issued by the RDA, the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust — which runs the university — filed an appeal before the court of Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh, who also serves as the chairman of the RDA. The appeal was listed for hearing on Tuesday.