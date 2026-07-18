‘Future at stake’: Students protest at Azam Khan’s Jauhar university over demolition order

Student protests broke out at Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Saturday, days after a demolition order was issued against 38 of 40 buildings.

The university is run by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust whose chairperson is Azam Khan, who is currently in jail.

A student protester told The Indian Express, “We are sitting here for the rights of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University… because this is about the future of thousands of students like me, it shouldn’t be ruined. We are sitting here today to fight for its rights… We want the order regarding its demolition to be revoked. That is our primary demand.”