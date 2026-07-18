‘Future at stake’: Students protest at Azam Khan’s Jauhar university over demolition order

Student protests broke out at Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Saturday, days after a demolition order was issued against 38 of 40 buildings.
A student protester told The Indian Express, “We are sitting here for the rights of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University… because this is about the future of thousands of students like me, it shouldn’t be ruined. We are sitting here today to fight for its rights… We want the order regarding its demolition to be revoked. That is our primary demand.”
“The biggest thing is that we get fee concessions here. If someone comes from an SC/ST background, they get a 50% concession. If someone has lost their parents, they also get a 50% concession. And there are so many courses here — B.Pharma, D.Pharma… which we won’t get in other universities,” he added.
The Rampur Development Authority (RDA), which issued the notice on Wednesday, claimed the 38 buildings were constructed without permission from the competent authority. It gave the university 15 days to remove the “unauthorised” structures else the administration will proceed with the demolition.
Student protests broke out at Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan’s Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Saturday, days after a demolition order was issued against 38 of 40 buildingshttps://t.co/HOOYgnFqvP pic.twitter.com/VZr65itmW8
The order was passed by RDA vice-chairperson and Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi under Section 27 of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973. Dwivedi said the order was passed after a detailed hearing, examination of records and a review of legal provisions.
Reacting to the demolition order, the Samajwadi Party had termed the move as “unjustified”, alleging the university was selectively targeted.
Speaking to The Indian Express, SP national spokesperson Juhie Singh said the university is an important educational institution where a large number of students are pursuing studies at affordable fees. In many cases, students are also receiving fee reimbursement, she added.
Ordering the demolition of such a large educational institution reflects a targeted campaign against Azam Khan and the institution established by him, Singh alleged.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More