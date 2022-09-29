scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Azam Khan is in Delhi hospital, says wife, day after cops claimed he is ‘untraceable’

On Tuesday, police said that Azam and Abdullah were untraceable and have been skipping court appearances. The case in question is over an alleged 2019 hate speech.

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (File)

A day after UP Police said that veteran Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MLA Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan, have returned their security teams and gone “untraceable” amid court summons, Tanzeen Fatima said her husband Azam Khan was admitted at Delhi’s Ganga Ram Hospital with son Abdullah taking care of him there.

Following Fatima’s statement, police said they have sent back the security team to Delhi hospital. “The news that my husband Azam Khan and son Abdullah are missing is false… Azam Khan is still at Delhi’s Gangaram Hospital undergoing treatment… My husband is having mental and physical health issues. If he is needed for some investigation, then he will take part in it properly after his health improves,” Fatima, a former MP, said. She also said that the “information that her son and husband returned their security cover was wrong”.

ASP (Rampur) Sansar Singh Wednesday said: “After we got to know that Azam Khan is admitted at a Delhi hospital, we sent back our officials… We hope that he will accept the security.”

