Azam Khan granted bail in one more case, to stay in jail

Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Azam Khan, who represents Rampur in Lok Sabha, is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail in connection with a number of cases. As per the Rampur police record, as many as 81 cases were lodged against Azam Khan since the BJP government came to power in the state in 2017.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
March 9, 2022 4:32:37 am
Samajwadi Party cycle rally, Azam Khan cycle rally, cycle yatra, Akhilesh Yadav, Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, up news, lucknow news, indian expressSamajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. (File)

THE Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in a defamation case lodged in Lucknow in 2019.

Khan, who represents Rampur in Lok Sabha, is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail in connection with a number of cases. As per the Rampur police record, as many as 81 cases were lodged against Azam Khan since the BJP government came to power in the state in 2017.

According to his lawyer, Azam Khan has been granted bail in all the cases except two.

The MP was booked under IPC sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) by Lucknow police in 2019, said his lawyer Imran Ullah Khan.

“The complainant has alleged that Azam Khan had attempted to disrupt the image of cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad by issuing false statements,” said the lawyer.

