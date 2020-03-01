Being treated like terrorist: Azam Khan

While Khan was being taken from Sitapur jail, the Lok Sabha MP alleged that “inhuman treatment” was meted out to him. (File Photo) While Khan was being taken from Sitapur jail, the Lok Sabha MP alleged that “inhuman treatment” was meted out to him. (File Photo)

Lok Sabha MP from Rampur Azam Khan, his wife and MLA Tanzeen Fatima and their son Abdullah Azam Khan, who was disqualified as MLA over a forged birth certificate, were brought to a Rampur court on Saturday for a hearing.

The three were transferred from Rampur jail to Sitapur district jail early Thursday – they are in jail in the birth certificate forgery case.

While he was being taken from Sitapur jail, the Lok Sabha MP alleged that “inhuman treatment” was meted out to him – “just like a terrorist”.

