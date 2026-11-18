In a double relief to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, a Division Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted him interim bail in a money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate , saying his arrest was “mala fide and motivated”.

Simultaneously, the Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the Uttar Pradesh government’s petition challenging the HC’s order staying Azam Khan’s conviction in a fake birth certificate case. The ED had arrested Khan, 78, on October 31 evening, minutes after he stepped out of Rampur district jail after getting bail from the HC in a forgery case.

The action stemmed from a money laundering probe linked to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan, alleged diversion of government funds, land acquisition irregularities and construction of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which Khan is the honorary chancellor.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The former UP minister had then approached the SC challenging his arrest and ED proceedings. The SC in turn asked him to approach the HC and directed that the transferred petition be heard on November 16.

Granting bail to Khan Tuesday, the HC bench of Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Devendra Singh, in its order, observed, “…we are prima facie satisfied that… while effecting the arrest of the petitioner, the mandatory procedure guaranteed to the petitioner (Khan) under Article 22(1) of the Constitution of India and Section 19 of PMLA Act has not been strictly followed by the ED.”

Article 22(1) of the Constitution states that no person who is arrested shall be detained in custody without being informed of the grounds for such arrest nor shall he be denied the right to consult, and to be defended by, a legal practitioner of his choice.

PMLA’s Section 19 talks about power to arrest and states the ED officer may inform the person of the grounds for arrest.

Story continues below this ad

The HC order stated that taking into consideration that petitioner was taken into custody moments after he was released from jail in another case clearly underlines motivated and mala fide nature of the proceedings.

“…it appears that the arrest memo, the grounds of arrest and reasons to believe the involvement of the petitioner in the instant case were not furnished to the petitioner in writing before or at any time before he was produced for remand, and it is stated that the petitioner was served verbally about the said factum as he had refused to receive the aforesaid documents,” the court said in its order.

The bench further stated that it was evident from records that grounds of arrest do not bear the place/date/time of its preparation. It is evident the grounds of arrest were not attached to the WhatsApp message sent to Azam Khan’s family members a few hours after his arrest on October 31,” the court said.

The court said though the ED claimed to have videographed the arrest, it did not produce any video or photo in which the officer is shown asking Khan to receive the grounds of arrest and latter declining it.

Story continues below this ad

In the writ petition, Khan sought to declare his arrest from outside Rampur jail illegal and to direct his release. He urged the HC to issue directions that he shall not be arrested or taken into custody in an FIR lodged recently in Rampur district and in Lucknow by UP Vigilance Establishment or in any other FIR relating to any period prior to date of filing of petition.

The division bench listed the next hearing for December 10.

“…In the backdrop of the aforesaid circumstances, we are of the opinion that the petitioner is entitled to be released on interim bail.”