Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: RSS looks for ‘unsung’ freedom fighters from each UP district

As part of its plan to celebrate 75 years of Independence, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Uttar Pradesh is trying to dig out the history of local freedom fighters who have “remained unsung so far”.

As part ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, it plans to collect information about such freedom fighters in each district, hold discussions on them on public platforms and also publish a book about them.

RSS sah-karyavah for Awadh prant, Sanjay, said that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav will be celebrated from November 19 — the birth anniversary of Rani Laxmibai — to December 16 to coincide with Vijay Diwas, India’s victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan.

“A month-long campaign has been planned to make the new generation aware about the freedom struggle. We will organise meetings in villages, hold interaction with students and working people to make them aware about those unsung freedom fighters,” Sanjay said on Monday.

He said that information about such freedom fighters were being collected from folk tales and available documents, adding that similar exercise will be done across the country at a different point in time.

The RSS will hold Tiranga Yatras – the procession of people carrying the National Flag – and organise special events where Vande Mataram will be chanted by a large number of people.

To mark the 100 years of its foundation in 2025, the RSS has also decided to launch an expansion programme to set up shakhas in every village. “In Awadh region, there are 1,819 nyay panchayats but shakhas are being organised in 1,065 nyay panchayats only. In the remaining 754 nyay panchayats, RSS volunteers run activities and weekly meetings. We have to convert such programmes into shakhas in a phased manner,” Sanjay said, adding that by 2023 all nyay panchayats in Awadh region will have shakhas.

When asked that the RSS’ programmes are being held very close to the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and four other states, Sanjay that their programmes have no connection with elections and politics.

In response to a question on alleged atrocities on minorities , with reference to recent incidents in Tripura, Sanjay said, “Sangh never supports atrocity on anybody – either the attack on minorities in India or the attack on Hindus and others outside India. We never support that violence.”

When asked specifically about recent incidents in Tripura, he said, “Whether it is done by Hindus or anyone else, Sangh never supports violence.”