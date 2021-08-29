AYUSH’s potential realised during Covid battle, says Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the potential of traditional Indian medical practices such as AYUSH was now being recognised after they proved beneficial during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially during the second wave as they helped people increase their immunity and preventing infections. Kovind said the demand for various medicinal herbs had increased manifold in the last decade, and added that farmers could benefit by producing these herbs.

The president made the remarks while laying the foundation of the state’s first AYUSH University at Pipri in Gorakhpur. AYUSH is an acronym for the medicinal systems of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy.

Kovind, on the third day of his tour to the state, said the establishment of the university would boost efforts to get the AYUSH systems their due recognition. “The Uttar Pradesh government also established an AYUSH Department in 2017 and now an AYUSH University is coming up with national-level facilities. Being affiliated to this university, the AYUSH institutes in the state can work better. Since ancient times, India has developed a lot of treatment methods. The Siddha method was developed by Naths and Siddha. Today this method is more popular in southern parts of the country. It is believed that Baba Gorakhnath contributed greatly in using metals and minerals as emergency medicines, and therefore, it is apt to name the state’s first AYUSH University as Guru Gorakhnath University,” he added.

The president said Guru Gorakhnath’s contributions to the development of yoga were immense.

Kovind said during his last visit to Gorakhpur in December 2018 he had hoped that the district should be established as the city of knowledge, and expressed happiness that it seems to be getting fulfilled now.

Later in the day, the president inaugurated the Mahayogi Gorakhnath University in the district’s Sonbarsa area, and expressed confidence that the varsity would produce students who would contribute to building a strong India.