Ayurvedic practice: Taking a leaf from Mahabharat, BHU hospital starts giving ‘garbh sanskar’ therapy to pregnant women

The Ayurvedic Department of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started giving ‘garbh sanskar therapy’ to pregnant women, which the university officials claim would “help instil Indian traditions, culture, and knowledge in the unborn child”.

“Since the ancient times, ‘garbh sanskar’ has been given importance in India and across the globe. The ayurvedic practice claims to provide proper nourishment to the mother during pregnancy so that the unborn child could grow mentally healthy… Abhimanyu (Arjuna’s son) is said to have learned the war skills when he was in his mother Subhadra’s womb. He used to listen to the ‘Chakarvyuh’ planning that Krishna narrated to his sister,” a BHU spokesperson said citing references from the Hindu epic Mahabharat.

Under the therapy, pregnant women are given spiritual music therapy, Veda therapy, meditation therapy, and worship therapy, the spokesperson added.

“Pregnant women are told to listen to sacred music, read Vedas and perform spiritual activities such as pujas and meditation. We also advise them to eat nutrient-rich food and stay fit so that a healthy child is delivered,” said Sunita Suman, Prasuti Tantra (Maternity Department), Ayurveda.

The Department of Prasuti Tantra (maternity system) of the Ayurvedic Department has been conducting the therapy.

According to Dr S K Mathur, the medical superintendent of Sir Sundar Lal Hospital of BHU, the therapy is being given to expecting mothers at the hospital for the last month.

“We were inspired to start this initiative as it has been used since ancient times but had been discontinued in modern hospitals. But now we have started this initiative, which will help in the development of the child’s brain and strengthen the bond between the mother and child. It is believed that a child’s mental and behavioural development starts right from the time a woman gets pregnant,” said Dr Mathur.

“It does not have to be religious. It can be anything which is considered good by the mother and other specialists. We have also been using instrumental music,” added Dr Mathur.

