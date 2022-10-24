Ayodhya’s Deepotsav breaks its own Guinness record with 15.76 lakh diyas

Breaking its own record, Ayodhya bagged the Guinness World record for the ‘largest display of oil lamps’ by lighting more than 15.76 lakh earthen lamps at Ram ki Paidi during the last day of the Deepotsav celebrations on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and other state ministers saw history being made as hundreds of volunteers turned up at Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya — which is also Ram’s birthplace — to light lakhs earthen lamps. The event was attended by thousands of devotees, locals and dignitaries.

People light lamps in Ayodhya during Deepotsav on Sunday. (EXpress photo by Vishal Srivastav)

As Ram ki Paidi dazzled in the light of lakhs of earthen lamps lit up for Deepotsava celebrations, for many Ayodhya residents it was a moment of pride as the city made headlines with the feat. The three-day event started on October 21 this year and has been a regular feature of Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya district ever since Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

As part of the Deepotsava celebrations, the ghats of Saryu river were decorated with colourful lights and diyas. For the volunteers and visitors who thronged the city from across the country, being part of Deepotsav was an unforgettable experience.

Vineeta Saroj (20), a volunteer and a student of fine arts at Ayodhya’s Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, says she is happy to be a part of the Deepotsav and her efforts have borne fruit. “We have been working on the arrangements for the past three days. What people are seeing now is the hard work of thousands who have toiled tirelessly,” she said, pointing to the diyas lit up on the ghat of Saryu.

Her classmate and another volunteer Khyati Gupta says Deepotsava is the pride of Ayodhya. “With Deepotsav becoming an annual event over the past few years, we feel proud to be in Ayodhya on Diwali.”