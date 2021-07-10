Ayodhya: Six of Agra family drown in Sarayu, three still missing

They are stable, according to doctors.

Six members of a family from Agra, including a four-year-old girl, drowned on Friday while taking bath in the Sarayu river at Ayodhya’s Guptar ghat.

While three members of the family were still missing, the police said three had been rescued and were undergoing treatment in a hospital. They are stable, according to doctors.

“Of the nine recovered from the river, six have been declared dead. A search operation is on to trace three persons, including two females and a 16-year-old boy of the same family,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal.

A National Disaster Response Force team is conducting the search operation along with local and Provincial Armed Constabulary divers.

Bansal said 15 members of the family had come to Ayodhya to visit temples and other places. In the afternoon, the family reached the ghat and decided to take bath in the Sarayu. At the time, it was raining heavily.

A woman and her four-year-old daughter were the first to go into the river “from the deep side”. When they cried for help, nine of their relatives jumped into the river to save them but got trapped in high currents. Hearing their cries for help, local divers ran to rescue them and managed to pull out three. Subsequently, they recovered six bodies.

Bansal said three members of the family, including two women and a boy, stayed away from the river.