Ram Temple needs CEO, operations of scale of small district: Panel head Nripendra Mishra

Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra has suggested the expeditious appointment of a full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) or administrator for the management of the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya, saying the operations at the shrine now resemble the administration of a small district and require dedicated professional oversight.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mishra said the proposed CEO should function under the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust while enjoying sufficient operational autonomy in day-to-day management of the temple premises and associated activities.

Mishra’s suggestion comes at a time when the Ram Temple administration is facing allegations of misappropriation of donation funds and valuables offered by devotees. A three-member Special Investigation Team, headed by senior IAS officer Vijay Vishwas Pant, is currently probing the allegations and examining the systems governing the receipt, storage and management of donations at the temple.