Ram Temple needs CEO, operations of scale of small district: Panel head Nripendra Mishra

Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra has suggested the expeditious appointment of a full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) or administrator for the management of the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya, saying the operations at the shrine now resemble the administration of a small district and require dedicated professional oversight.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Mishra said the proposed CEO should function under the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust while enjoying sufficient operational autonomy in day-to-day management of the temple premises and associated activities.
Mishra’s suggestion comes at a time when the Ram Temple administration is facing allegations of misappropriation of donation funds and valuables offered by devotees. A three-member Special Investigation Team, headed by senior IAS officer Vijay Vishwas Pant, is currently probing the allegations and examining the systems governing the receipt, storage and management of donations at the temple.
Underlining the scale of the temple operations, Mishra said nearly one lakh devotees visit the shrine every day: “Chhote janpad ke barabar is 71 acre mein gatividhiyan hain (Activities on these 71 acres are comparable to those in a small district).”
He drew a comparison with the Tirupati temple operations, which are overseen by a CEO appointed under an Act of the state government, but said the Ayodhya model would have to be different as the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is an autonomous body. “A model will have to be worked out without compromising the autonomy of the trust.”
However, he qualified, it was up to the trust to decide if a CEO was needed. His own appointment as Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee was also made on the recommendation of the trust and fell within its ambit, Mishra said.
In his personal view, a serving official may not have the bandwidth for the time required for the job, Mishra, a former principal secretary to PM Modi, added. “Serving officials also face cadre- and transfer-related issues. A CEO should ideally continue for five to seven years… Yeh aisa pad hai jahan chaubis ghante dhyan dene ki zaroorat hai (This is a position that requires attention round the clock).”
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The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was constituted by the Centre, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing its formation, for the construction and management of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. As per its website, the trust has 15 members, 12 of them nominated by the Centre, and three selected at the trust’s first meeting. A representative each of the government of India and Uttar Pradesh and the Ayodhya District Magistrate are ex-officio members of the trust.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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