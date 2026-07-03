Pocketless gowns, washroom checks: Security reset at Ram Temple counting centre

Uniforms, repeated frisking, and monitored breaks for counting agents: Several security measures have been introduced at the ‘Pilgrim Facilitation Centre (PFC)’ inside the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after allegations of theft and embezzlement of donated funds and valuables blew up last month.

Located 200 metres from the main temple, the PFC holds a counting room in the basement where collections from the 35-odd donation boxes from across the shrine premises are brought and counted. Counting is done in two shifts — roughly 8 am to 2 pm, and 2 pm to 8 pm — by about 20 tellers each.

Eight men — Avinash Shukla, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, and Subhash Srivastav — have been arrested so far. Tinnu used to work as a driver for Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Srivastav, a retired bank employee, was in charge of the donation counting shifts while the other six were involved in counting work.

The most visible change is the new protocol for counting agents. They now have uniforms: a sky-blue, pocketless gown with a chain around the neck to be worn only inside the counting area. A dedicated changing room has been set up, where agents can change before entry and before heading home.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said counting agents from both shifts have to undergo frisking and security checks and then change into the uniform. Before entering the counting room, they undergo another security check. The same protocol applies if an agent needs to take a washroom break during duty.

Sources said it was a surprise check on June 3 that led to the recovery of a bundle of cash hidden in the ventilation system of a washroom used by counting agents. They said CCTV footage was then examined, which first pointed to one of the accused, Anukalp, during an internal inquiry, and subsequently to others.

On the dress code, the official said, “About three years ago, a dress code was implemented — a pocketless pant and shirt for those engaged in counting. However, over time, everyone started wearing casuals… no one objected, and it continued until the matter became serious.”

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“Most of those under the scanner are from the second shift of counting,” the official said, adding that the gaps in CCTV camera coverage have been identified and corrected.

Those familiar with the system said following the arrests, no replacements have been appointed so far, and a final decision is expected after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case submits its report.

Pilgrims’ voices

Inside the temple, amid loud chants of “Jai Shri Ram”, devotees waiting their turn for a glimpse of Ram Lalla spoke about the alleged donation theft in hushed voices. Several devotees The Indian Express spoke to expressed their hesitation over donating.

“Maine daan nahi kiya. Mere saath ke aur logon ne bhi nahi kiya. Thinking badal gayi hai. Gareeb ko de denge, hospital ko de denge. Mandir to ban gaya hai, Bhagwan ko paise, sone, chandi ki zaroorat nahi (I didn’t donate. Others with me didn’t either. The mindset has changed. We’ll give to the poor, we’ll give to hospitals. The temple has already been built — God doesn’t need money, gold or silver),” said Sanjeev Rajan, from Patna in Bihar, who has come for darshan with family and friends.

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Ghanshyam, who has come from Hisar in Haryana with a group of 36, said some donated, while others did not. “There is a concern in our mind. We do not know what is right or wrong, but a doubt has set in… whether our money would go to the place it is intended to. We would rather donate to someone in need, who would give us blessings,” he said.

Some, like Ranji Pandey from Sitamarhi in Bihar, said it is “our duty to give ‘daan’ in the name of Ram. Now, it is the responsibility of Ram to punish those who misuse the money…”

Asked if the flow of donations has been affected since the theft charges, Trust officials said it is hard to define at present.

On average, monthly donations, until now, have ranged between Rs 4 and 5 crore.

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Donation centres outside the main temple premises, where donations can be made online, in cash, or through other modes with immediate receipts, also wore a deserted look.

All eyes on Monday meeting

Sources said senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionaries have begun arriving ahead of the July 6 meeting, though it remains unclear whether it will formally be termed a meeting of the Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Rai and trustee Anil Mishra had sent their resignations to the Trust after the FIR was lodged on June 25 and arrests were made. Officials had said they were the key persons behind the administration of the temple and knew the eight accused. The Trust had earlier said a decision on the resignation letters would be taken at its next meeting.

Sources said Rai has largely isolated himself within the temple campus.

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Among Trust functionaries, there is talk on the provision requiring a two-thirds majority vote to remove a trustee from responsibility, who would otherwise remain a lifetime member under the Trust’s by-laws.

But the question being repeatedly asked is: “Aage kya hoga? (What happens next?)”