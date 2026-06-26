Major cash seizure in Ram Mandir case, bank staff under scanner

Ram Mandir donations alleged embezzlement case, following the court hearing, the eight accused are being taken away from the special court, in Ayodhya on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

The Ayodhya Police has recovered Rs 79.80 lakh in connection with the Ram temple donation theft and misappropriation case. This is part of the alleged stolen money seized from seven of the eight arrested accused in varying sums, said prosecution officer A K Verma.

On Friday, the police produced all eight men before the remand magistrate. They were sent to three days’ judicial custody and will be produced again on Monday before the Prevention of Corruption (PAC) Act court for further proceedings, Verma told the media.

Verma said the Rs 79.80 lakh was recovered from the possession of Avinash Shukla, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra and Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav.