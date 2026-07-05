Ram Temple ‘theft’: After Avinash Shukla, police to seek custody of other accused

Sources said that the accused were questioned about their alleged roles, as well as documents and other materials recovered from their homes during searches carried out earlier this week. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)

After getting custody of Avinash Shukla, Ayodhya police will be seeking custody of the other accused arrested in connection with the alleged theft and embezzlement of cash and valuables donated to the Ram Temple from the court.

On Sunday, police questioned three of the seven accused currently in judicial custody after getting the court’s permission to question them inside jail. Four others will be questioned on Monday, sources in the police said.

Sources said that the accused were questioned about their alleged roles, as well as documents and other materials recovered from their homes during searches carried out earlier this week.