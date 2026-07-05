Ram Temple ‘theft’: After Avinash Shukla, police to seek custody of other accused

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After getting custody of Avinash Shukla, Ayodhya police will be seeking custody of the other accused arrested in connection with the alleged theft and embezzlement of cash and valuables donated to the Ram Temple from the court.
On Sunday, police questioned three of the seven accused currently in judicial custody after getting the court’s permission to question them inside jail. Four others will be questioned on Monday, sources in the police said.
Sources said that the accused were questioned about their alleged roles, as well as documents and other materials recovered from their homes during searches carried out earlier this week.
“Based on the responses given during questioning, we will seek their custody for more detailed interrogation,” a police officer told The Indian Express.
So far, police have arrested eight persons – Avinash Shukla, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ramashankar Mishra, Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav, and Subhash Srivastav. Of them, six were involved in the counting process.
They were sent to 14-day judicial custody last Monday.
“We have also gathered evidence indicating the alleged involvement of the two other accused, Ram Shankar Yadav, alias Tinnu Yadav, and Subhash Srivastava,” the officer said.
Last Friday, police got 24-hour custody of Avinash Shukla and recovered a car belonging to him.
A separate police team is examining records relating to land and other properties owned by the accused and members of their families. The documents were obtained from the Revenue Department after police compiled a list of suspected land purchases based on information from local sources and property dealers.
Police said the accused would be questioned about properties acquired after they began working at the Trust, and would be asked to explain how the purchases were financed.
“They will be given an opportunity to explain the source of the funds used to acquire these properties. If they are unable to provide a satisfactory explanation, we will examine whether any of the assets were purchased with money allegedly stolen from the donation centre and take further action in accordance with the law,” the officer added.
“Statements given by the accused indicate that the thefts were taking place for the past several months and those involved were aware of one another’s activities. The CCTV footage installed at the counting centre clearly showed the accused, and it will be part of the investigation,” said the officer.
As those engaged in counting the donations were hired through a private agency – Sainik Security Services – contracted by the State Bank of India, police said they are planning to question the owner and manager of the security services firm. SBI officials are also expected to be questioned as part of the investigation.
“Once we have established the alleged roles of those arrested, we will begin questioning the firm’s owner and bank officials as part of the wider investigation. Their roles are also under scrutiny,” a police officer said.
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