Ram Temple donation row: SIT begins probe as political storm intensifies

4 min readLucknowUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 06:15 PM IST
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya, where an SIT has begun investigating allegations related to the handling of donations and valuables offered by devotees. The probe comes amid mounting political and religious scrutiny over the claims. (Photo: File)
Speaking in Ayodhya on Monday, Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, said there will not be any laxity in the probe.
He added, “The speed with which the state government has taken a decision is commendable… The SIT team requested a meeting with the Chief Minister for guidance and blessings today. Immediately thereafter, they came here and started their work. Whatever cooperation the SIT seeks, the district administration will provide. I spoke to the district administration yesterday and they have also assured full cooperation.”
The donation row has emerged as a sensitive issue in Ayodhya, placing both the temple administration and the state government under scrutiny, the findings of the investigation are likely to be closely watched by political parties, religious leaders and devotees alike.
A cornerstone of the BJP’s 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, the Ram Temple has remained central to the party’s political narrative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the temple’s flag-hoisting ceremony in November last year, marking the completion of construction, while BJP leaders have repeatedly hailed it as a symbol of cultural nationalism and civilisational pride.
The SIT was constituted by the government after allegations surfaced regarding irregularities in the handling of donations and valuables offered at the Ram Temple. Authorities have not yet made any findings public and the probe is at a preliminary stage.
It is headed by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kiran S and Special Secretary (Finance Department) Neel Ratan as members. The committee was directed to submit a preliminary report in seven days and a final report within 15 days, officials said.
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Opposition attack continues
The Samajwadi Party continued to mount a sustained attack on the BJP and the temple management, posting daily statements on social media and alleging large-scale irregularities.
In one such post on Monday, the party alleged that gold, silver and diamond ornaments donated to the temple had allegedly been replaced with fake items and alleged thefts worth crores of rupees.
Congress leaders joined calls for an impartial inquiry into the allegations.
Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress leader Sharad Shukla also put up posters and hoardings across Ayodhya carrying verses from the Skanda Purana and warning against misappropriation of temple offerings. The posters were later removed by municipal authorities.
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The issue has also drawn reactions from prominent religious figures.
Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati Maharaj said the temple management should function with religious accountability and suggested that donations received by temples should be utilised for social and religious welfare activities such as gaushalas, pathshalas and gurukuls.
Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, remarked that only God could truly judge those responsible if wrongdoing had occurred.
“Even those conducting investigations are dishonest… People who once travelled by rickshaw or bicycle now have big vehicles and houses,” he claimed. “God will conduct the real investigation.”
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Earlier, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had rejected the allegations.
Trust general secretary Champat Rai had stated that periodic internal audits were conducted by the Trust as well as the State Bank of India and that no significant irregularity had been detected. He had said the audit process, which was currently underway, had so far not revealed anything noteworthy.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
Trustworthiness & Ethical Journalism Her reporting is rooted in rigorous fact-checking and a steadfast dedication to neutral, unbiased storytelling. By prioritizing field-based verification—often traveling to the most remote corners of the state—she ensures that her readers receive a truthful and comprehensive view of events. ... Read More