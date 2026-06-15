Ram Temple donation row: SIT begins probe as political storm intensifies

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya, where an SIT has begun investigating allegations related to the handling of donations and valuables offered by devotees. The probe comes amid mounting political and religious scrutiny over the claims. (Photo: File)

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has begun its probe into allegations of misappropriation of donations and valuables at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, even as the controversy snowballed into a major political issue with opposition parties, religious leaders and temple saints demanding a thorough investigation.

Speaking in Ayodhya on Monday, Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, said there will not be any laxity in the probe.

He added, “The speed with which the state government has taken a decision is commendable… The SIT team requested a meeting with the Chief Minister for guidance and blessings today. Immediately thereafter, they came here and started their work. Whatever cooperation the SIT seeks, the district administration will provide. I spoke to the district administration yesterday and they have also assured full cooperation.”