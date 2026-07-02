Ayodhya row heats up, UP weighs option to send probe to Central agency

Amid the clamour for a speedy probe into the alleged theft and embezzlement of funds and valuables donated to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government is actively considering the option of turning over the investigation of the case to the CBI or another Central agency, The Indian Express has learnt.

Sources said since the matter constitutes an economic offence which requires deep investigation, the option of handing over the case to the CBI or another Central agency is being looked at.

The state SIT, which submitted a preliminary report on its findings, was Wednesday granted time until July 15 to complete its probe. It will be revisiting Ayodhya Thursday to conduct further inquiries.