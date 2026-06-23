Ayodhya Ram Temple donation probe: SIT submits preliminary report

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad receives the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) Preliminary investigation report by Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant in the alleged Ram Mandir donation case, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted the preliminary report on the alleged misappropriation of donation funds and valuables received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya Tuesday morning.

Sources said the report contains a brief summary of the findings and recommendations made by the SIT members.

What’s in the report

According to sources, the report is believed to highlight alleged lapses, inadequate supervision, and negligence in the maintenance, handling, and counting of donation money and valuables.

The report, sources said, reportedly mentions names of those involved in the process of looking after the donation fund and valuables, those engaged in the counting process and taking it to the bank, and those in charge of upkeep of CCTV footage.