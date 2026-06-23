Ayodhya Ram Temple donation probe: SIT submits preliminary report

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The Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted the preliminary report on the alleged misappropriation of donation funds and valuables received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya Tuesday morning.
Sources said the report contains a brief summary of the findings and recommendations made by the SIT members.
According to sources, the report is believed to highlight alleged lapses, inadequate supervision, and negligence in the maintenance, handling, and counting of donation money and valuables.
The report, sources said, reportedly mentions names of those involved in the process of looking after the donation fund and valuables, those engaged in the counting process and taking it to the bank, and those in charge of upkeep of CCTV footage.
It is also learnt that the report mentioned key names involved in supervision of donations and counting, and those involved in the banking process.
Sources added that the recommendations include lodging an FIR into the alleged embezzlement so the role of suspects are investigated through legal process; collecting evidence about the theft/embezzlement; actual and disproportionate earnings; and connecting the links and the network involved.
Sources said the SIT has already instructed and ensured the removal of all those previously involved in the counting of donations and the banking process.
The preliminary report was reportedly sought by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to identify those responsible for the alleged embezzlement and to facilitate public disclosure of the action taken against them.
The government had constituted the SIT on June 13 comprising Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant; IG Lucknow Range, Kiran S; and Special Secretary, Finance, Neel Ratan.
Pant and Kiran reached the CM Secretariat (Lok Bhawan) and handed over the envelope containing the preliminary report around 11.30 am to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the Chief Minister, Sanjay Prasad.
The government said the SIT members will continue the probe and are likely to submit the complete report with findings and recommendations after 15 days.
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