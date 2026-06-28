Police search Ayodhya homes of 8 Ram temple theft accused before court hearing

The police earlier said they recovered Rs 79.8 lakh from seven of the eight arrested men. (File Photo)

Two days after arresting eight people on allegations of theft, misappropriation of cash, and embezzlement of funds and valuables donated for the Ram temple, the Ayodhya police simultaneously searched their houses on Sunday. The eight accused are currently in judicial custody.

“The searches were carried out as part of the investigation to gather evidence,” a senior police officer said.

The coordinated raids came a day before the accused were due to be produced before the court after their three-day judicial custody. Eight police teams, each comprising male and female officers, searched the residences where the accused had been living in Ayodhya. The police teams verified their addresses before simultaneously moving in.