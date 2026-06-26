Ram Mandir donation row: Champat Rai steps down as general secretary

Champat Rai has stepped down as the general secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust.

General secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has stepped down from his post following allegations of misappropriation of gold and silver worth lakhs. The valuables were donated to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir by devotees. Alongwith Rai, Anil Mishra and other top officials of the temple trust also resigned.

Sources said Rai stepped down to ensure an impartial probe into the matter. “It is only proper to stay away from office when such allegations are being made. It is to ensure a free and fair investigation. There is now an FIR in the matter,” a source close to Rai said.