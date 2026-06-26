Ram Mandir donation row: Champat Rai steps down as general secretary

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General secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has stepped down from his post following allegations of misappropriation of gold and silver worth lakhs. The valuables were donated to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir by devotees. Alongwith Rai, Anil Mishra and other top officials of the temple trust also resigned.
Sources said Rai stepped down to ensure an impartial probe into the matter. “It is only proper to stay away from office when such allegations are being made. It is to ensure a free and fair investigation. There is now an FIR in the matter,” a source close to Rai said.
The Indian Express had earlier reported that an audit report in 2020 had flagged the “highly unprofessional” functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The audit was conducted just months after the Trust was set up and had made some key recommendations, which were not implemented even six years later.
The issue came to the fore after allegations of misappropriation of the donations surfaced. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitting its preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday.
While there are no allegations against Rai personally, sources said he chose to resign on moral grounds to avoid any perception of influencing the investigation.
Following the revelations of the alleged misappropriations, a Trust Board member filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, 8 suspects were arrested.
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