Ayodhya panel gives nod for mosque construction

THE AYODHYA Development Authority (ADA) has given its approval for the proposed mosque in Ayodhya to be built in Dhannipur village as per directives of Supreme Court, which had said 5 acres should be given to Dhannipur mosque at an alternate site for the construction.

In its verdict in November 2019, the apex court ordered the allotment of five acres to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board in Ayodhya district. Following this, the Ayodhya administration allotted a five-acre plot in Dhannipur village under Sohawal Tahsil – around 25 km away from Ayodhya town.

ADA secretary Satyendra Singh said on Saturday, “The ADA Board has given them permission to start construction at the site.” The decision was taken at a Board meeting on Friday.

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) was set up by the UP Sunni Waqf Board in July 2020 for building a mosque in Dhannipur.

The IICF is supposed to build the mosque and community facilities, including a hospital, a community kitchen and an Indo-Islamic cultural research centre which will include an archive/museum on the five-acre plot at Dhannipur. According to the Foundation, the entire project is likely to cost around Rs 110 crore, including Rs 100 crore for the hospital.

ADA secretary Satyendra Singh added, “The land was given to the Sunni Waqf Board on orders from the Supreme Court in Dhannipur village of Ayodhya district under the Sohawal Tehsil. The IICF wants to build several structures on the land.