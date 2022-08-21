Funds to be raised by Islamic foundation for construction of mosque in Ayodhya

An action plan is being prepared to garner funds for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village on the five-acre land given to Muslims on the directions of the Supreme Court.
The land was given to the Muslim side following the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.
The Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), which has been set up for the construction of the mosque, will build a mosque along with a hospital, library, community kitchen and research institute, on the land.
Foundation secretary Athar Hussain told PTI that a five-member team led by its president Zufar Farooqui visitted Farrukhabad on August 12 and for the first time made an appeal for donations for the construction of the mosque and other public facilities in Ayodhya.
During this, the people present promised to raise Rs one crore for the construction of the mosque and about Rs 2.5 lakh was also collected there.
Subscriber Only Stories
He said earlier the Foundation had collected Rs 25 lakh for the construction of the mosque.
It is expected that within a month the map of the mosque and other buildings will be obtained from the Ayodhya Development Authority. As soon as the map is received, the construction work will start.
Hussain said initially a hospital will be constructed and OPD will be started. If possible, along with preparing the floor of the much-awaited mosque at Dhannipur, the process of holding ‘namaz’ will also be started there.
“On August 12, many big businessmen of the city, retired officials and others organised a fund raising programme in Farrukhabad. Similarly, from Mumbai and various districts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, people are calling the Foundation team. We are now making our ‘route map’ so that all these places can be visited and funds raised,” he said.
The IICF secretary also said that the opinion of Muslims about the Foundation has changed to a great extent and people are now trusting it.
“Not only Muslims, people from other communities are also trusting the Foundation. Initially non-Muslims donated a lot to the Foundation but now Muslims have also started showing interest in participating in a big way,” he said.
The Supreme Court, in its historic judgment on November 9, 2019, in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case of Ayodhya had directed that five acres be provided at a prominent place in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque while allowing construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Kaskar hospitalised in Mumbai after chest pain complaint
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
Revdi and its journey from festivals to politicsPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Flower of Evil star Lee Joon-gi cheers for Indian remake Duranga: ‘Happy to see you Indian friends’
Body Beauitful: Is it love or a fat fetish?
Jetpack Joyride 2 review: Familiar, but still a lot of fun
Vijay Deverakonda on being called a superstar: ‘It is awkward to me, I feel embarrassed’
Mikel Arteta not getting carried away by Arsenal’s perfect start
IIT Patna to launch six new programmes; JEE score not requiredhttps://indianexpress.com/wp-admin/edit.php?post_type=article
Liger star Vijay Deverakonda reveals his crush, and no, it’s not Ananya Panday
Know Your City: From battling plague to celebrating festivals of all hues, Bengaluru’s Idgah ground has a rich history
Behind the Art: Why is The Old Guitarist one of the most haunting pieces created during Pablo Picasso’s ‘Blue Period’?
NASA selects potential regions to land crew for Artemis III mission
DU to launch admission process for undergraduate courses soon
CUET PG 2022: Admit cards to be released around August 26, says NTA