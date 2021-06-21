Ayodhya masjid Trust launches ambulance service

June 21, 2021 5:13:39 am
The Ayodhya Masjid Trust of the Indo Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) on Sunday launched the ambulance service for the proposed Maulvi Ahmadullah Shah Hospital to be built as part of a larger project that includes a mosque and other amenities on the 5-acre plot allotted in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village.
Chief Trustee Zufar Farooqi and other dignitaries attended the launch of ambulance service at IICF office in Lucknow. Mr Sohrab Ahmad of Dhannipur was appointed in-charge of the ambulance service which was launched as a pilot project.
Talking to The Indian Express, IICF secretary and spokesperson Athar Husain said funds for two ambulances have been released and one of the vehicles has already started plying in Dhannipur, Sohawal and Raunahi areas.
He added that the service will be free of cost. The ambulances will ferry patients from these areas to CHC Sohawal and the Ayodhya district hospital.
