Ayodhya: Man arrested for trying to ‘mow down’ wife of judge and driver

A 45-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly trying to mow down the wife and driver of a judge following an arguement over parking in Cantonment area in Ayodhya on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred when the judge’s wife had gone to pick her daughter from school. The accused, Manuj Malhotra, had also gone to the same school to pick his kids.

Station House Officer, Cantonment police station, Arun Pratap Singh said, “In his complaint to the police, Judge Abhishek Kumar Bagaria’s driver Shakti Singh alleged that when they reached the school, the accused attempted to run over them in his SUV after threatening them with dire consequences.”

A case was lodged against Malhotra on charges of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation at Cantonment police station. The accused was produced before a local court on Sunday which sent him to jail, said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ayodhya, Palash Bansal.

“During the probe, we came to know that an argument took place between Singh and Melhotra outside the school over parking of their vehicles. We have so far not found any evidence which hints that Malhotra attempted to run his vehicle on the complainant,” said the SHO.

The SUV belongs to Malhotra’s wife Neelima. He is also an accused in a murder case and another one lodged under the UP Gangsters’ Act case and is presently out on bail, police said.

The SHO added that there was no dent in any of the two vehicles.