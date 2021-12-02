Ayodhya, Kashi temple work on, Mathura next, says UP deputy CM

Amid the imposition of prohibitory orders in Mathura over a Hindu organisation’s call to install a Krishna idol and conduct a ritual inside a mosque on the anniversary of Babri Masjid’s demolition, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday tweeted, “Ayodhya Kashi bhavya mandir nirmaan jaari hai Mathura ki tyaari hai [Development of grand temples is currently on in Ayodhya and Kashi, preparations are on for Mathura]”.

Though Maurya could not be reached for comment, a BJP leader associated with him said, “That tweet is aimed to trigger a debate from the Opposition. Leaders of Opposition parties have started touring Ayodhya after the construction of the temple started there. Let’s see what opinion they make in public on the Mathura issue after this tweet.”

On November 28, the Mathura district imposed prohibitory orders after the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha announced its plan to install a Krishna idol in the Shahi Eidgah mosque that it claims is the deity’s “actual birthplace”. However, on Wednesday, the Mahasabha withdrew its plan as security personnel were deployed and the area was declared “Red Zone”.