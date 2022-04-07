Ayodhya International Airport: Govt set to ink lease agreement with AAI on land transfer today

IN A step forward towards the development of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport, Ayodhya, the Civil Aviation Department of the state government will on Thursday sign a lease agreement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) regarding transfer of 317.855 acres to the latter on lease for the project.

The lease agreement will be signed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath. A total of 317.855 acres of land for the airport project has been procured by the Uttar Pradesh government.

With both the Central and UP governments hoping to make Ayodhya an international tourism hub after the work on the Ram Temple has already started, the international airport is an ambitious project in that direction to boost tourism and provide air-connectivity to adjoining areas.

Although an MOU was signed in 2014 with the AAI for upgrade of the existing airport, the project could not take off. In 2019, the state government got a feasibility study conducted on the 178-acre area used for flying club activities and non-scheduled flights by small aircraft.

UP Chief Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra on Wednesday held a review meeting of “Ayodhya vision 2047” and emphasized that Ayodhya has to be developed as a clean, pollution free, water secure, water plus, solar and safe city. He said that the state government wants to develop Ayodhya as the spiritual capital of the world. To develop Ayodhya as a safe city, chief secretary also directed the officials to pay special attention on the security of local residents and the tourist visiting there from across the world.

Chief Secretary directed the officials of the concerned departments to work with an aim to make Ayodhya water secure and cleanest city of the country in next five years. Chief secretary also asked to promote the use of pollution free electric vehicles, ply electric buses and develop roads in the city accordingly.

On his first visit to Ayodhya last week after becoming the chief minister for the second term, Yogi Adityanath had visited the Ram Temple site and reviewed the construction progress. He had also instructed the Municipal Corporation to stop the collection of house and water taxes at commercial rates from maths, temples and dharamshalas, and instead explore the option of charging some “token money”. During his review meeting, the chief minister had also directed officials to hold grand celebrations of Ramnavmi in Ayodhya.