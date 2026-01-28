Ayodhya GST deputy commissioner resigns in protest against Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand’s remarks on UP CM

As a government servant bound by service rules, Singh said, he could not remain indifferent to such developments.

GST Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh on Tuesday offered his resignation in protest against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati’s “foul language” against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Singh’s resignation comes a day after Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer Alankar Agnihotri was suspended for indiscipline and defying service rules, hours after he publicly announced his resignation in protest against the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and the alleged manhandling of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

Speaking to the mediapersons in Ayodhya where he was posted, Singh said, “I had not slept for two nights…I have resigned in support of the Government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and against Swami Avimukteshwaranand. I was hurt for the past few days following his statements against CM Adityanath. I could not take it anymore, so I decided to offer my resignation.”