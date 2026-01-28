Ayodhya GST deputy commissioner resigns in protest against Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand’s remarks on UP CM

As a government servant bound by service rules, Singh said, he could not remain indifferent to such developments.

google-preferred-btn
GST deputy commissioner resigns in Ayodhya over Avimukteshwaranand issueAs a government servant bound by service rules, Singh said, he could not remain indifferent to such developments.

GST Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh on Tuesday offered his resignation in protest against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati’s “foul language” against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Singh’s resignation comes a day after Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer Alankar Agnihotri was suspended for indiscipline and defying service rules, hours after he publicly announced his resignation in protest against the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and the alleged manhandling of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.

Speaking to the mediapersons in Ayodhya where he was posted, Singh said, “I had not slept for two nights…I have resigned in support of the Government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and against Swami Avimukteshwaranand. I was hurt for the past few days following his statements against CM Adityanath. I could not take it anymore, so I decided to offer my resignation.”

“Over the past few days, there have been despicable attempts to divide the nation based on caste and religion from the sacred land of Prayagraj. I am deeply pained by this,” Singh said, referring to Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati’s remarks against CM.

As a government servant bound by service rules, Singh said, he could not remain indifferent to such developments.

He added that has sent his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, have seen protests by groups claiming that these could be used to “harass” general category students and create “caste divisions”. (File Photo, enhanced with AI)
Why UGC rules to stop caste-based discrimination have put Centre, BJP on the spot
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
Advertisement