Ayodhya gets police booth for tourist security, 3 cops appointed

In order to provide safety, security and convenience to tourists coming to Ayodhya, a police booth was inaugurated at Naya Ghaat on Thursday. A Sub-Inspector (SI) and two constables have been appointed at the booth.

In a statement issued by the state Home Department media cell, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the first tourist police booth in Ayodhya has been inaugurated by local MLA Ved Prakash Gupta.

“Following the direction given by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and to ensure safety of national and international tourists and devotees coming to Ayodhya, the permission of a tourist police station was granted. The first tourist police booth has been established in Naya Ghaat police outpost. One Sub-Inspector (SI) and two constables, including a woman constable, have been appointed at the booth. In addition to that, City Circle Officer (CO) Arvind Chaurasia and Ayodhya CO Amar Singh have been given the responsibility of tourists’ safety and security,” said Awasthi.

He added that another reason behind the decision was that the number of tourists in Ayodhya is continuously increasing after the Supreme Court decision on the Ayodhya issue. Recently, the state government gave its approval to open a ‘tourism police station’ each in Gorakhpur and Varanasi. At present, only Agra district has a dedicated tourism police station in the state.

Ayodhya CO said this is the first booth and in the coming days, more tourist police booths can be opened at important places, including Ayodhya railway station and bus terminal, with availability of woman constables. He added that the main temples and places that have the highest number of tourists are Hanuman Garhi, Ram Janambhoomi, Kanak Bhawan and Nageshwar Nath Mandir.

