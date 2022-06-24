Ayodhya: FIR filed over video of assault on man bathing in river with woman

An FIR was registered at the Ayodhya police station over a video wherein a group is seen assaulting a man when he was bathing in a river along with a woman.

In the video that went viral on social media, the woman is seen trying to stop those attacking the man.

Ayodhya Station House Officer (SHO) Ashwini Pandey said 10-12 unidentified persons were booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We lodged the case after taking cognisance of the video. We are trying to identify the accused as well as the victim who was beaten up,” said Pandey.

The complaint, submitted by a sub-inspector, reads, “The video is from Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya where a man and woman are seen bathing close to each other. They are abused by some people, followed by an assault on the man. This is a criminal offence and punishable.”

A senior police officer said the accused will be traced soon. We are verifying all the claims being made on social media. We are questioning locals to help us identify them,” he added.