Ayodhya: Fiji deputy speaker to be chief guest this Deepotsav

The state government has invited Deputy Speaker of Republic of Fiji Veena Bhatnagar as the chief guest at Deepotsav, which recently got the status of a “state fair”, on October 26, the Diwali eve, in Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel will be present at the event.

According to a statement issued by the state government on Thursday, development projects worth Rs 226 crore will also be inaugurated during the festival.

“Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in the event. From 10 am to 2 pm, a tableau depicting the life of Lord Ram will be presented and a shobha yatra (colourful procession) will be taken out. The yatra will start from Saket university and culminate at Ram Katha Park, covering important roads of the city. Artists from across the world will take part in the programmes. The CM and the guests will be present at Ram Katha Park where the yatra will arrive around 4 pm,” said the statement.

It added that between 4 pm and 4.15 pm, a symbolic arrival of Ram and Sita on a helicopter will be organised.

“A programme of Bharat Milap will also take place there. Aarti of Ram and Sita and Ram’s symbolic coronation will be held there. The announcements related to the completed projects in Ayodhya will also be made there, besides foundation stones for new ones will be laid later,” the statement said.

After aarti of river Saryu, a total of 5.51 lakh earthen lamps will be lit at all the ghats of Ayodhya. “Four lakh diyas will be lit alone at Ram ki Paudi to create a Guinness world record. A projection of Ram Katha will take place at Ram ki Paudi,” said the statement.

Besides artistes from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Philippines will stage Ramleela between 8.30 and 10 pm.