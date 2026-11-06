More than 30 lakh earthen lamps along the Saryu riverfront, a 2,100-drone show depicting the Ramayana and performances by artists from five countries will mark the tenth edition of Ayodhya’s Deepotsav, with the main event scheduled for November 7.

Preparations are underway at Ram Ki Paidi and other venues across the city. The five-day celebrations, which began on November 5, will combine religious rituals, cultural programmes and technology-based attractions, officials said.

From approximately 1.71 lakh diyas in its first edition in 2017 to a display expected to surpass 30 lakh diyas across 56 ghats this year, Deepotsav has expanded in scale. The 2025 edition saw 26.17 lakh diyas lit, setting a Guinness World Record.

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The riverfront spectacle

The main event will be the lighting of more than 30 lakh earthen lamps along 56 ghats at Ram Ki Paidi on November 7, Around 35,000 students from colleges in Ayodhya will take part in the arrangements, officials said.

The Saryu Maha Aarti will feature 2,147 participants, including public representatives, councillors and members of the public. The ceremony will include Vedic chanting and aarti along the riverfront.

A fleet of 2,100 indigenous drones will present scenes from the Ramayan through choreographed formations in the night sky. This is nearly twice the 1,100 drones used in the 2025 edition.

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A floating stage will depict Ram’s return to Ayodhya through dance, music and Hindi narration. The programme will include an eight-minute laser show and a 20-minute projection mapping presentation, along with musical fireworks.

Ramayan across the city

Visitors will be able to view five three-dimensional scenes from the Ramayan through an augmented reality application available on Android and iOS. By scanning designated locations at Ram Ki Paidi, they can view the scenes against their actual surroundings and record and share them.

The digital outreach programme will also include nationwide reel-making and painting competitions, with a target of reaching five crore people.

Ayodhya will have 13 thematic gateways, 20 selfie points and installations along key routes. Displays between Lata Mangeshkar Chowk and Ram Ki Paidi will depict episodes from the Ramayan.

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A procession of 22 tableaux based on the seven kands of the epic will include Ram Rath, Ram Darbar and Pushpak Viman. Ramkatha Park will also host sand art and other themed installations.

Ramlila troupes from South Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Laos and Thailand will perform during the festival.

Their presentations will draw on the languages, costumes, music and theatrical traditions of their respective countries.

The cultural programme will feature around 2,500 artists across 12 stages – six small, four medium and two large.

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Artists from 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh will participate alongside performers from other states.

The performances will include Karnataka’s Dollu Kunitha, Rajasthan’s Ghoomar, Bihar’s Jhijhiya, Tharu traditions from Pilibhit and Vantangiya performances from Gorakhpur. Around 1,000 artist groups from different states are also expected to perform at venues across the city.

Although November 7 is the main day, the celebrations will continue until November 9. Additional public presentations are planned for November 8, while a separate drone show on November 9 will be organised exclusively for Ayodhya residents. Officials have also invited 34 Indian ambassadors posted abroad to participate in Deepotsav 2026.

Diyas and livelihoods

The festival has generated work for rural pottery units. An order worth Rs 12.8 lakh has been placed for 1.60 lakh diyas with 25 women from Gyaspur in Ayodhya, and Kajiyapur and Bhaghar Jheel in Barabanki.

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An official said 197 potters had also received electric pottery wheels by October 2026 to increase their production capacity.

“The idea is that the city that works well for its people is better equipped to welcome visitors,” said Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Affairs Amrit Abhijat. He said tourism planning must also account for clean public spaces, safe movement, reliable services and the needs of residents.