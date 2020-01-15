‘Ayodhya Darshan’ likely for Commonwealth delegates

According to the itinerary, the delegates will be given an option of a post-conference tour of Ayodhya or Lucknow on January 18. (File) According to the itinerary, the delegates will be given an option of a post-conference tour of Ayodhya or Lucknow on January 18. (File)

An “Ayodhya Darshan” has been arranged on January 18 for delegates from India and abroad who will visit the state to attend the Seventh India Region Conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, to be hosted by the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Lucknow, as per a tentative programme finalised on Tuesday.

Sources said that the delegates, who would opt for the “Ayodhya Darshan” are also likely to be taken to the site of the proposed “Ram Lalla” temple on January 18.

As many as 125 delegates, including speakers and deputy speakers as well as chairmen and deputy chairmen of different state Assemblies and councils, besides officials from other countries, are scheduled to attend the conference on January 16-17. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, besides the Rajya Sabha chairman and secretaries of both the Upper and Lower Houses of the Parliament are among the participants.

A senior official at Vidhan Sabha secretariat informed The Indian Express that the invites have gone to speakers and deputy speakers of all the state assemblies, chairmen and their deputies of the councils as well as secretaries.

The delegates, who will arrive on January 15, will attend a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region at a local hotel in the city, followed by two-day plenary sessions at Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhawan.

According to the tentative programme, Joshi would deliver the keynote address on “capacity building of the legislators for scrutinising budgetary proposals” on January 16, while Naqvi would speak on “enhancing focus of Legislatures on Legislative business” on January 17.

According to the itinerary, the delegates will be given an option of a post-conference tour of Ayodhya or Lucknow on January 18.

