In Ayodhya, CM Yogi Adityanath’s latest jab at Opposition: ‘Namaz offered at temple’

In his first visit to Ayodhya since the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Ram Mandir ‘donation’ theft was set up, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress once again, alleging that during previous governments, namaz was offered on the steps of the Hanumangarhi temple.

Addressing a public meeting in Bikapur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 217 development projects worth over Rs 432 crore, Adityanath said, “Inhone hamare pavitra Hanumangarhi ki seedhiyon par namaz padhwane ka karya kiya tha. Kalpana kijiye, kya koi Jama Masjid mein Hanuman Chalisa ka paath karwa payega? Kya Samajwadi Party ya Congress yeh karwa payegi? (They had namaz offered on the steps of the sacred Hanumangarhi. Imagine, can anyone have the Hanuman Chalisa recited inside Jama Masjid? Can the Samajwadi Party or the Congress make that happen?)”

The chief minister was apparently referring to claims of attempts being made during the Mulayam Singh Yadav led-government in 2003 to facilitate offering of namaz near Hanumangarhi, a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

He did not address the temple controversy.

During his visit on June 19, before the SIT submitted its preliminary report and arrests were made, the CM had alleged that attempts were being made to defame the temple town and cast doubts on the functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, but the SIT constituted by the UP government “would bring out the truth”.

‘Ayodhya transformed’

He also spoke of the city’s “unprecedented transformation” under the BJP’s “double-engine government”.

He asserted that Ayodhya had achieved in recent years what had remained unrealised for nearly 500 years, crediting the BJP government with ensuring the construction of the Ram Temple and undertaking continuous infrastructure development while preserving the city’s religious and cultural identity.

Contrasting the present with what he described as the situation before 2017, Adityanath said, “Today, Ayodhya is unlike any other place in the three worlds. It is prosperous. The chain of ghats, Ram Path, Bhakti Path, and the international airport have given Ayodhya a new identity.”

Story continues below this ad

Claiming that the temple town had emerged as one of the country’s leading religious and tourism destinations, he listing major projects: the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ram Path, Bhakti Path, improved ghats along the Saryu, expansion of Suraj Kund, beautification of Bharat Kund, enhanced road connectivity and Ayodhya’s development as a solar city.

He said lakhs of devotees now visit the city every year and leave “overwhelmed” by its transformation. He said the Opposition was uncomfortable with these developments “because they themselves could never accomplish this”.