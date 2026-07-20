Now, alcohol-mutton party on Saryu sparks outrage, 4 detained, get bail

This comes after two similar incidents in Varanasi, where people allegedly drank alcohol and cooked non-vegetarian food on boats on the Ganga. (Image generated using AI)

Police in Ayodhya have arrested four men for allegedly filming and circulating a video depicting people consuming mutton and alcohol on a boat on the Saryu river.

This comes after two similar incidents in Varanasi, where people allegedly drank alcohol and cooked non-vegetarian food on boats on the Ganga.

Like the two incidents in Varanasi, the Ayodhya episode came to light only after the video went viral on social media, triggering outrage, with many saying it hurt the religious sentiments of devotees.

The video from Ayodhya surfaced on social media on Saturday, prompting police to verify the location and identify those in the video.