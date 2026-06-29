Ayodhya Bar Association to boycott accused in Ram temple fund case, help prosecution

The Ayodhya Bar Association (ABA) Monday announced it will boycott the eight accused in the alleged embezzlement of funds for the Ram temple and said it would impose a fine of Rs 5 lakh on lawyers if they represent them.

The ABA made the announcement after holding a meeting of all its office bearers and members.

An office bearer of the Association stated that the advocates have unanimously decided to deny legal aid to the accused for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

“The crime was committed within the temple premises by those who were given the responsibility to protect it,” the office bearer added.