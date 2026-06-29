Ayodhya Bar Association to boycott accused in Ram temple fund case, help prosecution

The eight accused arrested in the Ram temple donation embezzlement case will be produced before a special court later on Monday.

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
2 min readLucknowUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 02:16 PM IST
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya, where an SIT has begun investigating allegations related to the handling of donations and valuables offered by devotees. The probe comes amid mounting political and religious scrutiny over the claims. (Photo: File)File photo of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
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The Ayodhya Bar Association (ABA) Monday announced it will boycott the eight accused in the alleged embezzlement of funds for the Ram temple and said it would impose a fine of Rs 5 lakh on lawyers if they represent them.

The ABA made the announcement after holding a meeting of all its office bearers and members.

An office bearer of the Association stated that the advocates have unanimously decided to deny legal aid to the accused for hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

“The crime was committed within the temple premises by those who were given the responsibility to protect it,” the office bearer added.

Bar association President Kalika Prasad Mishra told media persons that a team of advocates would instead help in prosecuting the accused.

A few of the advocates in the meeting even proposed to give a call for an agitation if Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, both of whom tendered their resignations two days ago, did not leave Ayodhya soon.

Till now, eight people – Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu, Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, Ramashankar Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Manish Kumar Yadav, Subhash Srivastav, and Karunesh Pandey – have been arrested in the case.

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The eight accused arrested in the case will be produced before a special court later on Monday.

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Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

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