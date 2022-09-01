scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Awasthi retires, Prasad gets additional charge of Home

Awasthi, a 1987-batch IAS officer, held important posts during his service of 35 years under different governments. 

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Awasthi retires, Prasad gets additional charge of Home, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAwanish Kumar Awasthi

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in the UP government, retired on Wednesday. Senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Sanjay Prasad, has been given additional charge of Home, the government said.

Awasthi, a 1987-batch IAS officer, held important posts during his service of 35 years under different governments.

In the last five years, he headed key departments — from Home to Energy to Jail Administration and Expressways Development Authority.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he became the face of the government as head of the Information Department. He also headed the control room to monitor the movements of migrant labourers, who were returning to the state during the first wave.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...Premium
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...Premium
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Awasthi worked with Yogi Adityanath during his tenure as district magistrate of Gorakhpur in 2002-2003. Adityanath was then MP from Gorakhpur.

More from Lucknow

Speaking to The Indian Express on Wednesday, Awasthi said: “This is the time to look back and reflect on things that I have done. When I look back on my work, especially in the last three years in the Home Department or with the Tourism, Energy, Religious Affairs or UPEIDA, I am happy for myself that I have been able to bring about a change. One of the biggest challenges I faced was during the Covid management, and the Home department was able to perform at its best. So, overall I am happy.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 02:43:48 am
Next Story

Minister Govt allows transfer of teaching & non-teaching staff of aided madarsas

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Why Suryakumar Yadav is bigger than Team India's Big 3

Why Suryakumar Yadav is bigger than Team India's Big 3

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

Not the end for Venus & Serena Williams, will continue to play doubles

Not the end for Venus & Serena Williams, will continue to play doubles

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Uttar Pradesh sees driest June-to-August period in 122 years

Uttar Pradesh sees driest June-to-August period in 122 years

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Recommendations on tackling monkeypox in pregnant women

Recommendations on tackling monkeypox in pregnant women

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero
Opinion

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’

Premium
As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement