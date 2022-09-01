Awasthi retires, Prasad gets additional charge of Home

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in the UP government, retired on Wednesday. Senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Sanjay Prasad, has been given additional charge of Home, the government said.

Awasthi, a 1987-batch IAS officer, held important posts during his service of 35 years under different governments.

In the last five years, he headed key departments — from Home to Energy to Jail Administration and Expressways Development Authority.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he became the face of the government as head of the Information Department. He also headed the control room to monitor the movements of migrant labourers, who were returning to the state during the first wave.

Awasthi worked with Yogi Adityanath during his tenure as district magistrate of Gorakhpur in 2002-2003. Adityanath was then MP from Gorakhpur.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Wednesday, Awasthi said: “This is the time to look back and reflect on things that I have done. When I look back on my work, especially in the last three years in the Home Department or with the Tourism, Energy, Religious Affairs or UPEIDA, I am happy for myself that I have been able to bring about a change. One of the biggest challenges I faced was during the Covid management, and the Home department was able to perform at its best. So, overall I am happy.”